CAS lifts life bans on three Russian biathletes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAUSANNE: Sport´s highest court has lifted life bans handed down on three female Russian biathletes for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
In a further blow to the International Olympic Committee in its anti-doping battle, the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) completely cleared Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina, while also cutting a life ban for Olga Zaytseva to the equivalent of a four-year ban.