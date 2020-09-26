close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
AFP
September 26, 2020

CAS lifts life bans on three Russian biathletes

Sports

AFP
September 26, 2020

LAUSANNE: Sport´s highest court has lifted life bans handed down on three female Russian biathletes for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

In a further blow to the International Olympic Committee in its anti-doping battle, the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) completely cleared Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina, while also cutting a life ban for Olga Zaytseva to the equivalent of a four-year ban.

