CAS lifts life bans on three Russian biathletes

LAUSANNE: Sport´s highest court has lifted life bans handed down on three female Russian biathletes for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

In a further blow to the International Olympic Committee in its anti-doping battle, the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) completely cleared Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina, while also cutting a life ban for Olga Zaytseva to the equivalent of a four-year ban.