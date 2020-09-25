Name, design of ‘sehat’ card altered

Islamabad : The government Thursday renamed the ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ as the ‘Qaumi Sehat Card,’ and altered its design to reflect Pakistan and its people. The new card will replace all existing health cards upon their expiry.

The ‘Sehat Sahulat’ Programme is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of National Health Services, and participating provinces; it provides free healthcare services to the poor, marginalized and vulnerable population.

“The ‘Quami Sehat Card’ project is not only one of the largest social health protection initiatives but also a game changer when it comes to accessing quality health care services without financial constraints. Enrolled beneficiaries of the program can avail indoor free treatment through ‘Qaumi Sehat Card’ from any empanelled hospital across Pakistan using facility of inter district portability,” a spokesman for the Ministry stated.

Currently, the ‘Sehat Sahulat’ Programme is working in 94 districts of Pakistan. The federal and provincial governments intend to expand the ambit of the programme to all districts of Pakistan.

Any citizen of Pakistan can check his/her beneficiary eligibility status by texting their CNIC at ‘8500.’