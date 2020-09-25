The mess created by the spell of the heavy rains in the first week of the current month continues to create problems for Karachi’s residents. Sewage water is still standing on the roads across the city. Flooded streets pose great danger to pedestrians as they fear they may fall into an open drain.

Also, rickshaw drivers find it extremely difficult to drive on these flooded and uneven streets. The entire city is witnessing this sorry situation. The authorities concerned should repair open drains and clean sewage water from all roads.

Manal Khalid

Chahsar