PHF calls players for juniors fitness training camp in Abbottabad

LAHORE: PHF has called players for the fitness training camp of juniors to be held from September 22 at Army Physical Fitness School, Abbottabad.

Pakistan are to participate in the Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament which will be played from January 21 to 30 in Dhaka.

The players have been directed to report to Camp Commandant Danish Kaleem.

Full-backs: Arbaaz Ahmed, Samiullah Khan, Usman Bashir, Muhammad Usman, Rehan Butt, Ehtesham Aslam

Half-backs: Moin Shakeel, Aqeel Ahmed, Rizwan Ali, Osama, Asif Hanif, Mohibullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Hasnain Babar, Qaiser, Abdul Basit.

Forwards: Roman Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum, Mohsin Khan, Zain Ijaz, Ali Aziz, Adeel Tayef, Murtaza Yaqub, Mohammad Fahad, Afraz, Abdul Manan, Umair Sattar, Arshad Liaqat, Waqar Ali, Rana Waheed

Head Coach: Danish Kaleem

Coaches: Rana Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Mohammad Imran, Mudassar Ali Khan, Zahid Afzal

Video Analyst: Abu Zar Umar

Physical Trainer: Abad Amin

Meanwhile, seven goalkeepers have been directed to report for their training camp at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on September 25 to prepare for Junior Asia Cup. The camp will run till October 5.

Olympian Nasir Ahmed (PIA) will conduct the camp. Olympian Khwaja Junaid will be the coordinator.

The following goalkeepers have been called to the camp on the recommendation of Chairman Selection Committee Manzoor Junior: Waqar Younas - WAPDA, Abdullah Ishtiaq - MPCL, Akmal Hussain - WAPDA, Noman - KP, Amjad Ali - SSGC, Munib ur Rehman - SSGC, Sheikh Abdullah - Sindh.