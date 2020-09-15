14 gamblers rounded up, Sheesha center raided

Rawalpindi:Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 14 gamblers and recovered Rs57,310 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 14 gamblers namely Ibrahim, Sorand Wali, Aftab, Rafique, Sulman, Waqas, Aftab Khan, Ghulam Ali, Moman Khan, Shehzad Khan, Muhammad Hayat, Ghulam Sajjad, Anis ur Rehman and Zahoor Ali alias Japani allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs57,310 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.Meanwhile, Police raided at a ‘heesha Center’ on Monday in the jurisdiction of New Town police station and claimed to have arrested four persons.

According to details, the New Town Police carried out operation and arrested Javed Ashfaq, Amjad Saddique, Junaid and Irfan.Police team also recovered `Huqqas’ and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.It is to mention that anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Meanwhile, Rawat police on Monday claimed to have arrested 10 including six women allegedly involved in immoral activities, said a police spokesman.He said, Rawat police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in a private housing society area in their jurisdiction and arrested Abdul Mateen, Babar Iqbal, Sajjad Hussain, Hamid Mubeen, Rabia, Nada, Zainab, Samina, Aman and Hina Bibi.