Senate’s HR body takes notice of woman’s gang rape on Motorway

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee for Human Rights Chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has taken notice of the rape of a woman on Lahore motorway and summoned Secretary Communication, IG Punjab Police and IG Motorway on 16th September before the committee.

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh has also been summoned for clarification on uncalled for statement regarding this incident. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has also instructed the authorities to submit a final report on the incident and has asked that why the Motorway Police did not respond to the call for help from the woman. He said that a woman was raped on the motorway and the police did not come to help her, is a matter of serious concern.

In the meanwhile parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator sherry Rehman has submitted the calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat on a rape of a woman on Lahore motorway. In her calling attention notice she termed it as a heinous crime and the concerned Ministry should reply before the Senate on it.

Sherry Rehman, while through his tweet, stated that she was shocked, frankly furious to hear some police officials have had the nerve to ask why the lady was out at that hour. ”Too much as instead of doing their job of protecting citizens they are asking why women are driving or waiting for help on the motorway. They need to be dismissed,” she twitted.

While Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah has demanded the resignation of Minister of Communication Murad Saeed and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar over the incident of gang rape of woman on Lahore motorway. “The Communication Minister and Chief Minister should resign while accepting their incompetence,” she said. She said it was tragic incident and all those involved in heinous crime should be brought before the law of land.

She said the government has turn the whole country into unsafe and this kind of incidents on motorways were now raising the question on the government. Dr Nafisa Shah said according to reports, the police was not deputed on such important motorway despite requests. “It was also being said that the requests for the appointments in motorways policer were rejected many times and this matter needs to be investigated,” she said.