Locals start returning home as water recedes in Jhelum, Chenab rivers

JHANG: Residents of areas close to banks of rivers Chenab and Jehlum have started returning to their homes as water discharge at Trimmu Barrage began decreasing. According to sources, recent rise in water level in rivers Chenab and Jehlum damaged vegetables and other crops in areas located in the upstream of Trimmu Barrage.

In a protest, the aggrieved villagers and farmers said the discharge of water towards the downstream of the barrage is slow and it can still cause damages for their crops in more than 200 villages.

They accused the relevant authorities of ignoring their plight. They said because of the standing floodwater they are unable even to arrange fodder for their cattle. They demanded immediate discharge of floodwater to save them and their cattle. The XEN Trimmu and DC Tahir Wattoo did not respond phone calls of the reporters.