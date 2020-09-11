JS Bank & IVS partner to promote the expression of creativity through Art

KARACHI: Launched with a vision to provide upcoming artists with a platform to express their skills and abilities, JS Bank and the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture partnered for “Sitaron se aage jahan aur bhi hain” – a theme based competition inspired by the work of Allama Iqbal.

While the competition opened on February 18th, 2020, it was put on hold due to the lockdown and has now resumed. IVS Alumni Qurut-ul-ain Qamar Chaudhry and Sadia Safder have been announced as winners of the cash prize while the cost of making the art pieces is also covered. This competition has provided the art fraternity with a creative outlet, and the winning works will be showcased at the JS Bank Headquarters.

This collaboration strives to start important conversations regarding the influence of Art on society by changing opinions, instilling values, and allowing people from different cultures to communicate via their preferred creative medium.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO JS Bank, commented, “Art is one of the finest ways to express emotions. At JS Bank, we look to provide individuals with platforms that enable them to showcase their potential to the world while empowering society through their unique contributions.”

Maha Javed Chishty, Vice President IVS Alumni Association expressed his appreciation for the initiative by stating “We are always grateful for opportunities that allow our students and alumni to showcase their artistic expression in a way that serves them but also contributes to the holistic growth of the society. Seeing JS Bank recognize the same reinforces their reputation of a progressive institution consistently working on giving back to society.”

Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, JS Bank continues to invest in diverse avenues that empower entities as well as individuals across the country.***