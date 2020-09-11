Wearing masks must for students, teachers: KP minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan said Thursday students will have to wear masks as soon as educational activities resume in schools.

He said the teaching, non-teaching staff and administrative officials of the schools would ensure the use of masks. Akbar Ayub Khan directed the officials of the Education Department to ensure water supply and availability of soap at all schools for children's hands washing.

He requested the parents not to send sick children to school and if any child was found sick in school or showed signs of coronavirus, he or she would be sent home immediately and given a chance to rest.

The minister said that anti-coronavirus items could be procured from PTC fund, sports fund, and medical fund in schools. The staff of the Health Department staff would go to the schools and conduct tests of the teaching and non-teaching staff and boys and girls for which a formal declaration had been issued in view of government orders, he added.