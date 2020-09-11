Taqwiyat ul Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis from tomorrow

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of Taqwiyat ul Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship begins on Saturday (tomorrow) here at Union Club.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled to run from September 5, will now be held from September 12 to 18.

The events in the championship are men’s singles, ladies singles, under- 17, 15, 13, 11 singles, under-9 and under-7 with modified soft balls and men’s doubles. Two events of soft tennis and one event of wheelchair tennis men’s doubles are also included.