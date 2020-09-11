Asian Beach Games: Federations tell govt athletes need six-month training

KARACHI: Federations have informed the federal government that their athletes would need a minimum of six months training if better results are to be produced in the 6th Asian Beach Games, pencilled in for April 2-10 in Sanyia, China.

According to insiders, majority of federations expressed the same view during a meeting at the Ministry of IPC in Islamabad on Thursday.

Federal minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, who is also the PSB president, chaired the meeting. Others present on the occasion were secretary IPC Ghufran Memon, Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq, President Sports Climbing Abu Zafar Sadiq, secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Mohammad Sarwar, secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Shah Naeem Zafar, Secretary Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) Commander Akram Tariq, secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Arshad Sattar, Pakistan Ju-jitsu Federation's official Tehseenullah, secretary Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Muhammad Zafar, PSB Deputy Director General Admin Mansoor Ahmed Khan and PSB Deputy Director General Technical Azam Dar. Pakistan will compete in these eight disciplines in the China event.

Input from federations was sought regarding medal prospects, their camps strength and training plans and when they would like to hold the camps and where. All federations gave their details. The financial issues of federations were also discussed. A source said that the secretary IPC asked how much fund is being given to the federations and when a PSB official told him the figures he said the grants should be increased.

A source said that Dr Fehmida was not happy with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). "When a representative of a federation told the minister that a representative of the POA should also have been invited to the meeting the minister got angry and asked him why they (the POA officials) should have been invited," a source said.

Another federation official told the minister that the ministry should take along the POA which is playing a solid role in sports development. The minister was also told by a federation representative that the provincial sports boards and the PSB had deviated from their agenda and were not working properly. A press release issued by PSB said that all the participants indicated their strength for the camp trainees, venues, requirement of foreign coaches, training-cum-competition tours abroad and said they wanted the government to sponsor training camps at least three to four months before the participation.

Dr Fehmida directed PSB to work out the financial implications so that the proposal could be finalised and approved. The Minister agreed to field Pakistan contingent in the 6th Asian Beach Games, the PSB release said. The Minster directed the federations to submit their entries by name and number to the Organising Committee through POA for accreditation. However, final composition of the contingent will be jointly decided by the major stakeholders, the release said.