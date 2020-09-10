Rules of business don’t impede public service, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE:It doesn’t make much difference whether one holds a titular or a ceremonial position so far as one is committed to deliver; it is a proven fact where there is a will, there is a way; success of any model of governance depends a lot on informal governance that obviously remains within the ambit of the law of the land.

These views were expressed by Governor, Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, during an exclusive talk with The News here Tuesday.When asked as to how did he compare his present gubernatorial position with that of the past during the incumbency of PML (N ), the Governor replied that now he was having sufficient space to deliver as there are many areas that need vigorous support of the governments as well as of the people who were well off and in a position to help the downtrodden. “A lot many people in the lower strata of society are suffering and no laws or rules of business come in the way of helping the people in trouble”.

At this juncture, the Governor was reminded that a former Governor of the Sindh, hailing from a powerful, assertive political group of Karachi, had got the rules of business twisted to his own ends to acquire more formal powers than mere ceremonial powers.

Likewise, the example of former Chief Minister of Punjab was also given. That CM too wanted to get the rules of business amended to his own advantage to gain more powers, even in the area of education which is the sole prerogative of the Governor who is ex-officio the Chancellor of Universities.

The Governor said that both these attempts were made on the part of the Governor, Sindh and the CM, Punjab in the past. But, how could one individual manage all this, given the fact that the powers to amend rules of any kind vested with the Assembly, the governor was asked.

He replied: “Powerful individuals on the top, heading majority parties, possessed the levers of commanding the assemblies which had been used, at times, to get the rules changed according to their wishes. In the case of Governor, Sindh that you’re referring to, he represented an ethnic group that too possessed the levers of gaining advantage”. Responding to a question on informal governance, the Governor said that the scope of his work has expanded under the present governmental setup and whenever the need arises, he plays a vital, effective role particularly when his supervision can help redress public grievances.

“I, as Governor and as a representative of the federation, can seek explanation from federal departments which include, among others, Wapda, Discos, SNGPL etc etc”. “And, moreover, the present setup allows greater coordination among all the tiers and echelons of governance at the federal and provincial levels in which important office-holders’ input is given much weight in the process of decision-making. This is informal governance in practice which is practised in many systems of the modern-day world with the idea of making every component functional to the advantage of the people”.

When asked about the humanitarian services rendered by Ch. Sarwar’s Foundation in other key areas, the Governor told The News that with the cooperation of humane persons, side by side with the use of Foundation’s own resources, around half a million patients have been treated for different ailments, without any burden on their kitty.