Back to school

In what appears to be a well-thought-out plan, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced that colleges and classes above grade 9 would open from September 15. In this phased reopening of schools, other classes are to follow step by step based on a review of the situation and of how the initial opening of the educational institutions is handled. While it seems some thought has gone into this plan, there are many aspects which will need to be watched. In the first place, the SOPs announced in detail by the Prime Minister's Special Advisor on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan will not be easy to implement. This has already been pointed out by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani. The SOPs demand that all students wear masks, and that there be a limit on the numbers placed in each classroom. This would mean running either a shift system or having children come to school on alternative days, so that there's no crowded space in schools, laboratories or other areas where pupils gather. A great deal of cooperation is also required from parents and schools themselves, in ensuring this is made possible. The situation is made tougher by the fact that across the country, many people appear to have forgotten that the Covid-19 virus still exists, with barely any masks seen in public places or elsewhere.

After the end of the recent lockdown, there are also other issues that will need to be sorted out. A new study by the Aga Khan University shows that 9 out of 10 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi have remained asymptomatic, showing no signs of illness. This means they have not visited hospitals, explaining why hospitals were not flooded, as happened in other countries. Around 11 percent of Pakistanis are believed to have suffered Covid-19, according to figures put out both by the government and confirmed by the latest study.

The reopening of schools will be a major challenge. We will need to question if we have the discipline and the mechanisms to put the plans worked out in place. It is good news that all stakeholders including the provincial government and chains of schools have been consulted and the matter discussed with them, they will need to play a major part in ensuring that there is awareness among the students themselves and their parents, and whether they can succeed. This will play a big part in determining whether the school reopening leads to an increase in Covid-19 cases and new outbreaks appearing in different places in the country or if the government's threat to close down schools, where SOPs are not followed works, and the virus can be contained, while students continue with their studies.