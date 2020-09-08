Warrant out for LG secy for failing to comply with court order

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued bailable warrant for the provincial local government secretary over non-compliance with court order on a petition filed against the LG department.

Zaheer Ahmed had filed a petition over the department not considering his promotion case. He said the court had directed the LG secretary on October 1 last year to decide the petitioner’s case within three weeks and submit a compliance report through the member inspection team-II.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar said that despite the direction of the court, compliance with the order had still not been made by the secretary. The court said the LG secretary had been called in person along with a compliance report, and he was warned of strict action in case of non-compliance.

The bench said the secretary did not appear before the court despite the court’s notice. Taking exception to the non-compliance with court order, the SHC issued a bailable warrant against the government official in the sum of Rs100,000 and adjourned the hearing until October 1.

Orphan centres

The high court said there should be centres or borstal schools for the destitute found orphans, as provided under the Sindh Children Act 1955, within two months under the domain of the Sindh Social Welfare Department.

The direction came in a matter pertaining to the right of orphanages and homeless children, and the implementation of orphanages laws. The bench was informed by social welfare deputy director that six girls were shifted to the Darul Banat, out of whom three girls were returned to their parents, and some parents were not cooperating because there was a reversion of a girl from Christianity to Islam.

He said that there was no mechanism by the provincial government to nestle minors, adding that there was no single place for girls in other divisions of Sindh, and in Karachi there was no place for boys.

The court said the Sindh Children Act has a provision for the establishment of orphan houses or centres for destitute boys and girls, adding that there should be centres or borstal schools for the destitute found orphans.

The bench warned that in case of non-compliance with the court’s order, contempt proceedings would be initiated against the social welfare secretary as well as the chief secretary.

Two principals

The SHC issued notices to the education and college education secretaries among others on a petition against the appointment of two principals at the Islamia Arts & Commerce College.

Petitioner Syed Mehmood Akhtar said the education department has appointed two principals for the college, and the move was illegal. The court directed the education secretary, the college education secretary and others to file their comments on the petition within four weeks.