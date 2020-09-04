Water and garbage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The authorities concerned are requested to drain water from the streets of Soldier Bazaar. They should also repair broken roads, which make it difficult for people to have a comfortable ride.
The authorities’ attention is also needed to tackle the garbage problem. The entire area is covered with piles of garbage.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi