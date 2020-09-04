close
September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020

Water and garbage

Newspost

 
September 4, 2020

The authorities concerned are requested to drain water from the streets of Soldier Bazaar. They should also repair broken roads, which make it difficult for people to have a comfortable ride.

The authorities’ attention is also needed to tackle the garbage problem. The entire area is covered with piles of garbage.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

