Anti-encroachment operations on Karachi’s nullahs halted

KARACHI: The authorities halted an operation against commercial encroachments along the Gujjar nullah after completing the work for today. The action regarding the nullahs came a week after record-breaking torrential rains triggered urban flooding in the city.

Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) director anti-encroachment spoke to Geo News, saying that the operations began at 8am at three locations in the city. He said that two anti-encroachment operations were being conducted in the area between Cafe Pyala to Teen Hatti and one at a nullah in New Karachi.

K-Electric and Sui Gas teams arrived near Cafe Pyala before the operation began. Authorities removed commercial encroachments, such as cattle markets and parking spots alongside the Gujjar nullah to ensure the drain does not get clogged again.

A protest by residents of Liaquatabad FC area began earlier when the deputy commissioner central urged residents to vacate their homes by 7am for the operation.

Protesters had blocked roads, affecting traffic between Nazimabad and Liaquatabad. However, they ended their protest when police and Sindh government officials reassured them that the operation was being conducted against commercial encroachments and not residential ones.