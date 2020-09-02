NAB starts inquiry against CC-Tapping project of Rohri Canal

NAWABSHAH: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, has started an inquiry of alleged corruption on CC-Tapping Project of 21 mile section of Rohri Canal near Qazi Ahmed Road at the cost of Rs10 billion.

It is to mention that the-then Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and the-then Irrigation Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had inaugurated the CC-Tapping Project to stop the leakage of canal water of 21 miles section of main Rohri Canal at the cost of Rs10 billion. During the first and second phases of CC-Tapping Project of Rohri Canal, another project of adjacent canal Khadhar Minor costing Rs10 billion was inaugurated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

At the time of inauguration of the project, the-then Chief Minsiter Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Minister Irrigation Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Haji Ali Hasan Zardari and Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, who were present on the occasion, raised objections on the project. Later, when Syed Murad Ali Shah had become Sindh Chief Minister, he silently completed the second phase of the project at a cost of Rs7 billion. Meanwhile, experts said a new canal could have been excavated in the amount less than Rs10 billion. They said the adjoining land did not get much benefit from the leakage as compared to the amount incurred on the project.

According to PPP sources, a project of Rs10 billion was approved to save the saline-affected land of a private housing scheme. The NAB, Sukkur, has started an inquiry against the government officials involved in the case.