Dacoits strike 22 times in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Citizens were deprived of cash, gold jewellery, vehicles and other valuables in 22 hits here on Tuesday.

In Model Town police limits bandits snatched Rs 72,000 and a cell phone from Ehsan. In Gakhar Mandi gunmen deprived Nadeem of Rs 200,000. In Ladhwala Warriach robbers took away Rs 69,000 from Munawar. In Baghbanpura gunmen intercepted Iftikhar and snatched Rs 400,000 from him.

In Peoples Colony Iqbal was deprived of Rs 300,000 and cell phones. Munir was deprived of Rs 60,000 in Peoples Colony area. In Ahmednagar bandits snatched Rs 110,000 and gold ornaments from Faraz. In Kangniwala bandits took away Rs 50,000 and a cell phone from Usman.

In Alipur Chattha robbers took away Rs 100,000 and gold ornaments from Inayat.

In Sadar Gujranwala police limits bandits snatched Rs 600,000, gold ornaments and a cell phones from Ishaq.

In Khiali area, Waqar was deprived of Rs 50,000. In Gakhar robbers snatched Rs 73,000 and gold ornaments from Yasin.

In Aroop area dacoits snatched Rs 400,000, gold jewellery and a cell phone from Manisha.

Thieves took away gold ornaments, cash and valuables from houses and shops of Sami Ullah, Ehsan Ullah, Rashid, Usman and Muneeb.

Motorcycles of Waqar, Fahd Raza and Zahid were stolen from different areas. Police have registered cases.

11 CHILDREN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau teams Tuesday took into custody 11 children from different parts of the city. According to Public Relations Officer Khurram Shahzad, the child protection and welfare bureau teams took into custody Batool, Ahsan, Husnain, Subhan, Ehsan Ullah, Anas, Akaash and Ali Raza and others and shifted them in the bureau centre.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a youth was found here from Alipur Chatha. Passers-by spotted a body and informed Alipur Chattha police.

The police shifted the body to THQ hospital. According to police sources, the deceased was a drug addict and was identified as Umar of Madni Town.