Rehman Malik takes notice of issuance of 6,000 visas to foreigners illegally

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Thursday took a notice of the issuance of 6000 visas issued to foreigners illegally by the Interior Ministry.

Rehman Malik has taken serious notice of the news published in ‘The daily Jang’ dated 27th August, 2020 regarding 6000 bogus visas issued by some officers/officials of Ministry of Interior illegally/against the visa policy of the government to the foreigners making our national security and other national assets in danger, which has also created a cause of concern to the general public.

He has directed the Interior Ministry to submit the full details of the individuals involved in granting illegal visas to foreigners and shall be furnished to the office of the undersigned within 3 days as this issue will be taken up on the agenda of the next meeting.

Rehman Malik has also directed that as the matter is of serious concern, Ministry of Interior should also get report on the matter from Immigration & Passport Office, Nadra, FIA and other stakeholders enabling the committee to form a parliamentary committee to investigate the matter in detail and fix the responsibility.