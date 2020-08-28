Heavy rain turns Gujranwala roads, streets into rivulets

GUJRANWALA: Citizens of Gujranwala woke up to heavy rain on Thursday and roads and streets of the city were immediately flooded with rainwater.

The downpour which continued for many hours triggered massive traffic jams on roads inundated by rainwater and sewage. Sewerage of various parts of the city was also affected by the rain. The three underpasses in the city, including Sui Gas Road, Sialkot Gate and Haideri, were closed for traffic due to the rain. Rainwater inundated Gondlanwala Road, Nowshera Road, Civil Lines, DC Road, Commissioner Road, Sialkot Phatak, Jinnah Stadium and other areas, causing immense problems to the motorists and residents, besides posing a question mark on the performance of the Wasa.

DACOITS ON THE RAMPAGE: Dacoits and thieves were on the rampage as citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in dozens of incidents.

In Khiali police limits, three dacoits broke into the house of Akram and made off with Rs 125,000, gold ornaments and cellphones. In Sadar Gujranwala, bandits snatched Rs 55,000 and a cellphone from Ahmed. In Sohdra, robbers looted Rs 200,000 and a cellphone from Ejaz. In Dhulley, dacoits took away Rs 28,000 and cellphones from Abdul Ghafoor. In Ahmadnagar, dacoits intercepted Allah Ditta and deprived him of Rs 45,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone. In Sadar Wazirabad, Umar was deprived of Rs 230,000 by dacoits.

In Sohdra, dacoits looted Rs 80,000 and gold ornaments from the house of Imran. In Civil Lines, bandits snatched Rs 70,000 from Nawaz. In Jinnah Road police limits, robbers looted Rs 40,000 and a cellphone from Fawad. In Alipur Chattha, dacoits took away Rs 250,000 and gold ornaments from Ishaq. In Sadar Kamoke, Fahad was deprived of Rs 170,000 and gold ornaments by dacoits. In Gakhar Mandi, bandits snatched Rs 37,000 and a gold locket from Amir. In Aroop police limits, swindlers took away Rs 50,000 and gold ornaments from Yasin. In Kotwali, swindlers took away Rs 100,000 and gold ornaments from Safia. In Alipur Chattha, dacoits broke into the house of Kaleemullah and made off with Rs 100,000 and gold ornaments. Swindler deprived Aziz of Rs 75,000 and cellphones at Kotwali. Thieves took away cash and valuables from the houses and shops of Irtiza, Anwar, Mubashir, Talha,

Arshad and Idrees while the motorcycle of Zahid was stolen from Dhulley. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two people committed suicide here. Arslan, 20, of Maan quarrelled with his family over a domestic issue and swallowed poisonous pills. He was shifted to a hospital where he died. In another incident, Akbar, 45, of Madina Colony was facing financial problems. He committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills.