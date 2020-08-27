India releases excess water in River Chenab: Rains continue battering cities all over the country

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rains and flash floods lashed many areas of the country on Wednesday as Karachi witnessed miseries caused by the heavy downpour. As many as 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the country.



In Lahore, heavy rain wreaked havoc as four people of a family were killed in roof collapse in Barkat Town, Shahdara. An 11-year-old boy, Islam Ali, was also injured. The roof a room of two-marla single story house caved in due to heavy rain when the family members were inside the house. As a result, five members were trapped under the debris. Nearby people called the rescue teams. At least 18 rescuers in eight vehicles responded to the emergency. They removed the debris and pulled the victims out of it. They were removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced four of them dead. They have been identified as Ali Akhtar, 40, his wife Farzana Ali, 32, daughter Eman Ali, 4, and son Usman Ali, 7.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives due to caving in roof of a house. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of the victims and sought a report from the administration about the incident.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain hit the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province, disrupting power supply and creating problems.

In Peshawar, rainwater accumulated on roads and several streets late Tuesdaynight.There was a traffic jam in Saddar area where the vehicles got stuck up for almost half and hours as roads were inundated at multiple points.

The roads wore the look of ponds in old Hajji Camp, Gulbahar, Nishtarabad, Hashtnagri, Surey Pull and several other localities in the city. The power supply in a number of localities was also disrupted. The Peshawar Electric Supply Company said power feeders faced tripping problems and transformers suffered damage.

Four houses were destroyed while another 34 sustained partial damage in Ramboor valley in Lower Chitral district due to flash floods caused by the cloudburst. As per an official communique issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the district administration had launched relief activities in the affected areas.

The district administration had been directed to assess the damage and submit a report, the statement said, adding that the authority would stay in touch with the district administration. The communique said the authority’s Emergency Operation Centre was fully functional to monitor the situation and take action accordingly.

Also, floods wreaked havoc in various parts of Upper Chitral on Wednesday night. The floods damaged properties in Reshun, Booni, Khuzh, Brep and other villages in Upper Chitral. The floods also washed away the bridge in Reshun village, disconnecting Upper Chitral with Lower Chitral.

The heavy rain also caused damage in parts of Balochistan. There was flash floods in parts of Balochsitan in Khuzdar, Loralia, Pisin, Tando Allah Yar and in Quetta The armed forces continued with their relief and rescue efforts in the metropolis on Wednesday after torrential rains left residents of several low-lying areas stranded and without help.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Army Engineers' machinery including heavy plant effort is in progress to stop water flow from Malir Nadi by refilling the breached area."

Water in Malir Nadi has been reduced and backflow from Quaidabad to Malir Nadi has started, said the military's media wing, adding that boats have been deployed in various areas to shift stranded people to safer places.

ISPR added that more than 200 families have been marooned on rooftops due to heavy flooding in Malir Nadi, Kohi Goth and Dur Muhammad Goth. “Cooked meal being provided to affected population struck due to heavy rains.

Due to heavy water current at the moment, Army helicopters will be flown to rescue these families after weather clearance,” it added. Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had directed the military troops to set up relief operations in Karachi to assist the people affected by heavy rains.

“Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care”, the army chief had said. Meanwhile, River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) is likely to attain exceptionally high flood level during next 36 hours while River Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is likely to attain high flood level during next 48 hours as India released huge water in the river Chenab without any warning.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, water flows are also likely to increase upto medium flood level in nullahs of rivers Chenab and Ravi and Hill torrents of DG Khan Division during next 48 hours.

River Indus at Guddu is in low flood level, while all the other major rivers are flowing below low flood level. The outflow of water at Mangla Dam at Jhelum River on Wednesday night at 9pm was recorded at 92,000 cusecs while it was 145,000 cusecs at Marala at Chenab River.