Punjab CM announces Rs13 bn uplift package for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced restoring the frozen funds of Local Bodies institutions, a Rs13 billion development package for Faisalabad and directed the department concerned to initiate a crackdown on those posting hateful speeches on social media.

Usman Buzdar inaugurated Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery at Chenab Club Chowk and visited different sections of the gallery. Handicrafts made by the prisoners and locally manufactured traditional dresses were displayed in the gallery.

The chief minister inspected the locally manufactured carpets samples. Terming the establishment of the gallery a good omen, he said it would help to promote local culture and such projects could also play an important role in promotion of tourism as well. He said that Punjab would be made a hub of tourism. Local handicrafts and fine arts will project soft image of Pakistan throughout the world. Commissioner Faisalabad briefed the chief minister about the gallery.

Later, Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Circuit House where RPO apprised the CM of Muharram security arrangements.

The chief minister while directing the crackdown on those who post hateful speeches on social media said that foolproof security arrangements should be made for Muharram events. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added. Strict implementation of the code of conduct should be ensured, he said adding the ministers concerned would monitor the security arrangements for congregations and Majalis in their respective areas.

On corona SOPs in Majalis and congregations, Usman Buzdar directed that wearing masks and observance of social distance should strictly be followed. Faisalabad Commissioner briefed the CM about development projects.

Usman Buzdar announced Rs13 billion special package for Faisalabad City development and said that problems like sewerage and potable water would be resolved on priority basis. Kashmir underpass will be completed soon as Rs500 million have been announced for this purpose, Rs500 million released for Haseeb Shaheed Hospital.

He said that 187-kanal land had been identified in Bismillahpur for Journalists Colony in Faisalabad and notification in this regard would be issued soon. Every problem of Faisalabad would be solved, he said adding 10,000 new constable were being recruited in police whereas 600 new vehicles would soon be provided to the police department. The government has curbed the political interference in police department and appointments are being made on merit, he said and directed police officers to work hard to check crimes. He said appointment of the chairmen of Faisalabad Development Authority, Faisalabad Solid Waste Management Company and PHA Faisalabad would be made soon.

Parliamentarians present on the occasion informed the chief minister about the problems of their constituencies. The chief minister issued orders for their redress. Usman Buzdar announced restoring the LBs institutions funds and said the step would start the new era of development in the province. He said the Deputy Commissioner would utilise the LBs funds with the consultation of public representatives and the LBs representatives would be free to perform at grassroots. He said that special attention was being paid on the Southern Punjab development projects.

Usman Buzdar said being a chief minister of the province his doors were open to the general public. The meeting with the business community of Faisalabad remained fruitful, he said adding that flour rate in Punjab was less than other provinces. Earlier, Usman Buzdar laid a foundation stone of Samundari IT Sub-Campus of GC University Faisalabad which will be completed at a cost of Rs1 billion. He said it was his desire that every district of Punjab should have a university. He said that government wanted to increase the opportunities of higher education. Provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz, Ajmal Cheema, parliamentarians, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman Planning & Development, Additional Chief Secretary (Urbanisation and Infrastructure) and others were also present.

The chief minister also paid a surprise visit to a general store situated near Civil Lines and inquired about the prices of pulses, sugar and 20kg flour bag. The shopkeeper said, “I am pleased to see the CM in my store. Items are been sold at the rates fixed by the government.”

“I will check the rates in some other cities also. No one will be allowed overcharging,” the CM concluded.