The Punjab government Monday appointed Farooq Manzoor, PMS officer BS-19, as new Managing Director of the Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB). Rai Manzoor Hussain, who had banned 100 textbooks, being taught at private schools for profane and anti-Pakistan content, as MD PCTB, was transferred on August 9 and the post had been vacant since then.