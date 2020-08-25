close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
PCTB MD

Lahore

 
August 25, 2020

The Punjab government Monday appointed Farooq Manzoor, PMS officer BS-19, as new Managing Director of the Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB). Rai Manzoor Hussain, who had banned 100 textbooks, being taught at private schools for profane and anti-Pakistan content, as MD PCTB, was transferred on August 9 and the post had been vacant since then.

