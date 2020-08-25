close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

Rally for Palestinians

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

LAHORE:Anjuman-e-Talaba-e-Islam (ATI) Lahore on Monday organised a protest demonstration in front of Lahore Press Club to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. The protesters carrying a banner inscribed anti-Israel statement also chanted slogans against Israel, United States and India.

Addressing the protesters, ATI Acting Punjab Nazim Syed Hasnain Noori said that support for the oppressed Palestinians would continue till the last drop of blood and added the sacrifices of Palestinian martyrs would be a prelude to the Islamic revolution.

The protesters observed that the founders of Pakistan had decided years ago not to recognise Israel and added the hands of the Israeli army were stained with the blood of millions of Muslims.

