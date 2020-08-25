Sirajul Haq stresses reforms

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded reforms in legal and education systems inherited by the country from colonial masters and retained by their legacies in bureaucracy and politics and urged the religious scholars to stand united and lead the masses to achieve the real objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

The prevailing legacy of British system had been serving the cause of the capitalists, feudal lords and the elite ruling over the country for decades in pursuance of maintaining the colonial legacy, he said while chairing the 5th national conference of the heads of shrines and Mashaikh at Mansoora here on Monday.

“There is a dire need to bring reforms in legal, educational, financial and other sectors on the basis of principals of Islam,” he said, requesting the heads of the shrines to play their role in achieving this purpose. He said it was high time that custodians of shrines lead the movement to empower the masses and resolve the country’s problems. He told the gathering that they were the real power of the country and capable of bringing true change in Pakistan.

He expressed grief over the situation of Muslim world, saying only Pakistan was capable to resolve the problems facing the Ummah. But, he regretted, the ruler sitting in Islamabad were muted and the Palestine and Kashmir were burning. He said the religious scholars must play their role to create unity in the ranks of Muslim Ummah as the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine was linked to it. The proceedings of the conference continued for four hours. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Khawaja Mahboob Koreja also spoke on occasion.