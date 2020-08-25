Session on tourist facilities, environment protection

LAHORE:The Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) organised a media awareness and market outreach event for its activity titled ‘Destination Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) here on Monday.

The PTEGP is a World Bank funded project which is supporting the management and development of both existing and new tourist destinations across Punjab including Bahawalpur District; Rohtas Fort (Jhelum District), Chakwal District and Kotli Sattian and Narr (Rawalpindi District). The project encompasses activities along the entire tourism value chain and is helping the government in identifying opportunities for job creation and income generation.

Development of DIMPs will help secure participation and investment from private sector for better tourist facilities and protection of environment, and preservation of natural and heritage tourism assets. The DIMPs will also translate relevant international practices into actionable items including (i) strengthening of the institutional set up and regulatory framework; (ii) tourist friendly infrastructure; and (iii) implementing preventive measures to protect visitors, workers, transporters and communities from Covid-19.

The event was well attended by representatives of more than 30 local and international firms. The government officials including Secretary Planning & Development Board (P&D) and Secretary Tourism Department were also present at the occasion.

In his remarks, Secretary P&D highlighted the importance of tourism and laid out Punjab’s vision to establish effective and efficient visitor management systems and public infrastructure facilities through active participation of the private sector.