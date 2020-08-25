IG orders four-layered security for processions

LAHORE:Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir has said four-layered security must be provided to sensitive and central processions and Majalis in all districts.

Walk-thorough gates and metal detectors should be used for full-fledged search and monitoring through CCTV and video recording should also be arranged, IG added. The IG was chairing a meeting of all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs through a video link conference at Central Police Office here on Monday. He directed the officers that timings of processions and Majalis should be followed at any cost and search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should continue in the vicinity of sensitive Imambargahs, mourning sessions and Majalis whereas snipers should be deputed on rooftops of those buildings situated at the routes of sensitive processions and Majalis and also deploy plainclothes commandos in Majalis and processions.

He said under the supervision of senior officers, Dolphin, traffic and other field formations shall undertake a flag march in all districts whereas special attention should be given to cleanliness and lights on places of Majalis and routes of mourning processions.

He added that in Majalis of women, lady constables with lady volunteers should be appointed for security and checking. He said implementation of Loudspeaker Act should be ensured at any cost and there should be no delay in taking actions against those involved in propagation of hatred based religious literature and wall chalking depicting sectarian hate. He directed the RPOs and DPOs to personally move into the field area for checking security arrangements of sensitive central processions and Majalis in their respective districts and regions and also brief the officials deputed over security about sensitivity of their duties.

During the session, the IG was briefed that security of Imambargahs and Majalis, security of sensitive mosques and religious worship places of other sects and religion have been increased.

The IG said police officers should keep close coordination with administration of Imambargahs and local peace committees. He emphasised that effective plan of traffic management should be implemented keeping in view timing hours of Majalis and processions.

arrested: Sadr Division police claimed to have arrested 200 criminals and recovered 21 pistols, a rifle, bullets, more than 8kg charas, 220-gram heroine, 540-gram opium and 283 litres of liquor. Police busted gangs and arrested its 15 members along with recoveries worth more than 870,000 rupees from them. Moreover, 27 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested.