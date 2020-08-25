Man injured by wife

LAHORE:A woman attempted to murder her husband in Sanda area here on Monday. Accused Aliya married Saddam. Their relationship turned sour. On the day of the incident, they exchanged hash words. The woman allegedly intoxicated him and attacked him with bricks. The man received injuries. He was admitted to Mayo Hospital.

tortured by in-laws: A man was subjected to torture for allegedly mistreating his wife in Factory Area. Victim Umar had a dispute with his wife over a domestic issue. His brother-in-laws allegedly subjected him to torture. He sustained serious burns and injuries. Police were investigating the matter further.

arrested: Two bike-lifters were arrested by Hanjarwal police here on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Saqlain alias Saqa and Rizwan. Police recovered a bike, five mobile-phones and cash from them. They confessed their crime. Police were investigating.

accidents: At least seven people died whereas 906 were injured in 792 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 499 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 354 minor injured were treated at the spot.

fire: Valuables worth thousands of rupees were burnt in a house fire near Ittefaq Hospital here on Monday. The fire started in the house near a graveyard on Ferozpur Road. Nearby people tried to control the fire. On failure, they called rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Biker injured: A 26-year-old man was injured in a road accident in Saggian here on Monday. The victim identified as Zeeshan was riding a bike when he rammed into a speeding truck on Band Road near Saggian Bridge. He fell down and received injuries. He was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a boy was injured in a road accident in Ichra area here on Monday. Tayyab Nasir was going on a bike on Ferozpur Road when a speeding rickshaw rammed into the bike. He fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital.

POs: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in injuring women over resistance during robberies have been arrested by Data Darbar Investigations police here on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Mujahid Abbass and his accomplice Shahnawaz. Police recovered cash, gold-ornaments and weapons from them.