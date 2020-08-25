Minister for timely NOCs for new cement plants

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday assured the cement manufacturers that unnecessary delay will not be tolerated in issuing NOCs for setting up cement plants.

In a meeting with Fauji Cement Ltd consultants Ahmad Sohail and Muhammad Usman Arshad along with GM Dandot Cement Asad Ullah Butt at Civil Secretariat, the minister said investment worth billions of rupees will arrive with the establishment of new cement plants.

The minister said that no unnecessary delay will be tolerated regarding issuance of NOCs for setting up cement plants under any circumstance. He urged the departments concerned to ensure issuance of NOCs within the stipulated timeline by performing their duties diligently.

He said Deputy Secretary (I&T) Moeed Rana has been appointed as a focal person for the issuance of NOCs and would remain in contact with the relevant departments. The minister said the PTI government would provide one window operation for setting up cement plants and issuance of NOCs. He directed the Mines and Minerals Department to timely indicate sites for setting up cement plants.