Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I want to attempt CSS after graduation. I applied in BS International Relations, BS Political Science and BS Archeology as a backup in Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad. But, unfortunately, my name didn’t come in IR and Political Science.

But I got admission in BS Archeology. Sir, I want to know what is the scope of BS Archeology? What are the job opportunities after this degree? What are the specialisations I can do? I also applied in other universities but didn’t get admission in BS IR and BS Political Science. Please also let me know what is the benefit of BS Archeology for CSS exam? And also guide me that should I get admission in BS Archeology in Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad? I shall be very thankful to you. (Maratab Ali Awan, Islamabad)

Ans: Thank you for your email inquiry. BS Archaeology is a very specialised and niche area. I’m not sure whether this would be good as a career option in Pakistan. I’m also very doubtful whether this will be of any help to you towards a CSS except that you would be able to meet the requirement of a bachelor degree. I think you must try other options for your Bachelors viz Computing, E-Commerce, Accounting and Finance, BBA etc. Remember CSS is a highly competitive exam and cannot be related with anyone specific subject for being successful. I think you will have to work hard in improving your communication skills, general knowledge in international relations and current affairs which will serve as your key strengths in succeeding CSS. I hope this helps.

Q2: Sir, I did intermediate (pre-engineering) with 74% marks and now willing to do Agricultural Engineering or Agriculture Science (BSc). I request you to kindly guide me which degree would be good for me. I want to study this degree from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. (Akram Rajput, Faisalabad)

Ans: I would like to explain the difference between two degrees which you mentioned in your query. Please note that BSc Agriculture Engineering focuses on the mechanical aspects of agriculture industry which means you will be studying the development use and maintenance of agriculture and harvesting machinery tools and equipment. If you choose this degree, then you would also be involved in research and invention of new machines that help to increase agricultural efficiency and if you are good in Mathematics and Physics this may be an ideal area to focus.

Regarding Agriculture Sciences, it is more towards the study of seeds, cultivation, plantation and research within the agriculture sciences; how to improve agriculture efficiency and output and quality of product are all those which fall into the domain of Agriculture Sciences. I think this will help you in making a good decision.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I passed MSc Zoology in 2019. In the starting of year 2019, I got job in a well-reputed school but salary package was quite low as compared to my qualification scale.

However, I struggled and managed to continue for four months. But after a dispute I left that school. I have applied in so many different reputed schools and private colleges but they all asking me for experience. As you know from my above information, I am a fresh candidate so they offer me a very small salary package. Sir, I am very much upset as it took four years of hardworking to pass my masters. I am nowadays looking for a job in banks and pharmaceutical companies. Though these are not my relevant professional fields but I do not see any other job. It is because of my bad experience in teaching job. I am writing this to let you know how I am stuck and inform you of my circumstances for your guidance. I look forward to your urgent help and advice. Thank you. (Shanzay Kamal, Lahore)

Ans: The workplace unfortunately is becoming highly competitive and entrepreneurs / employers are only interested in highly qualified and experienced individuals. Therefore, without experience at times you have to suffer. However, there is nothing to be disappointed as you need to build your career from somewhere so keep on trying and take up a starting salary but then work with loyalty, commitment and devotion to prove your worth. I’m sure someone will accept you going forward and give you a chance to deliver. There is no harm in applying to other companies or shifting towards other professions if you can handle them and deliver results sometimes areas that are not relevant to your qualifications become more successful for your career.

Q4: Sir, I read about you in newspaper recently. I am an engineer by profession and graduated last year in 2019. After graduating I am free and confused what to do. No doubt, I want to do some job to gain some experience related to my field but as you know that the circumstances are not good for of engineers in Pakistan and a large number of engineers are unemployed. Please, sir, guide me which future career would be best for me. Thanks. (Falak Raheem Khan, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Most of the time fresh engineers find it difficult to get suitable employments. I advise young engineers to keep on trying and particularly aim at getting into internships and training schemes that are offered by various public and private sector organisations many of them also provide stipend. These internships then lead to you developing contacts and converting them into full time employment contracts. I wish you best of luck.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).