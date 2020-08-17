Shelter home inhabitants celebrate Independence Day

Islamabad : In the beginning, it was like something difficult to believe but the inhabitants of ‘Shelter Homes’, set up by the government, are gradually adjusting to the reality that this facility is there for them, even if on a short term basis.

Having spent a hard day at work, if they are lucky enough to find some for the day to earn some money, they lumber back to these shelters to enjoy a peaceful slumber after having eaten free meal from the ‘Langar’ adjacent to these ‘Shelter Homes’.

They sleep on mattresses laid out on bunker beds but at least they don’t have to sleep on footpaths or verandahs of markets and shops or in the bus stop shelters where they have always been exposed to various physical threats.

Having enjoyed the kind gesture of those running these shelter homes from the government side with the help of philanthropists on Eid because of which quite a few of them were able to travel to their home towns to celebrate the festivities, these inhabitants have started even more comfortable now.

The latest event they enjoyed were the Independence Day celebrations as they were brought together for a festive day. Instead watching from the sidelines of the fireworks and all sorts of hum drum people arranged on the roads and streets, these Shelter Home inhabitants had their own festive activities arranged for them by the management.

The Focal Person for these ‘Panahgahs’ in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Naseemur Rehman, said that a number of ceremonies were held at all of the six ‘Panahgahs’ of both the cities to provide an opportunity to its dwellers to mark the national day. Representatives from all walks of life joined the daily wage earners to express solidarity with the poor and needy to mark the Independence Day.

“These ‘Panahgahs’ (Shelter Homes) were adorned with flags and balloons for Independence Day celebrations across the country with a resolve “Pakistan for All — All for Pakistan”, making the where had something to participate in far away from the regular and auspicious ceremonies,” Nasee­mur Rehman said.

“Boundless patriotism displayed by these poor people brought amazing energy to the public service initiatives and inspires us to strive harder,” Naseem ur Rehman remarked.

“Freedom is a blessing and we will continue to value our freedom by working day and night for the progress of Pakistan,” a jubilant resident of Panahgah, Sher Khan said while paying tribute to the services of national heroes who fought for Pakistan’s creation.

Similarly, Rehman Baba, a resident of Attock, expressed gratitude to the teams of Panahgahs for providing food and shelter in an organized manner.