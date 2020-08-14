Pakistan to give stance on Israel-UAE agreement after consultations

ISLAMABAD: Considering the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to establish ties with Israel as a significant development having far reaching impact on the situation in the region, Pakistan would examine it thoroughly before taking a position in the matter.

The Foreign Office when approached Thursday evening chose not to give a clear stance. Sources told The News that the political and military leadership will have extensive discussion today (Friday) to see the prose and cones of the action on Pakistan’s national interests and overall impact on the situation in the region. The leadership will put heads together some time later in the afternoon today.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood was in his office till late Thursday evening and it is understood that Pakistan has sought detailed report from its envoys in Arab countries and important capitals of the world which are closely linked with the development.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is centre of controversy for his assertions with regard to Saudi Arabia and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recently, avoided contact by the media in the evening since he too wasn’t willing to come in public for offering comments on the sensitive subject.

The diplomatic quarters were flabbergasted here with the announcement although the UAE and Israel had been working closely against the coronavirus in recent months but the decision of establishing diplomatic relations and having economic cooperation agreements were not expected so soon. Diplomatic sources reminded that Pakistan has been sticking to “Crown Prince Abdullah Beirut Formula” for setting up relationship with Israel which made it imperative for Israel to accord recognition to two-state theory and establishment of independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The sources reminded that Pakistan had been taking position that is being followed by the OIC towards Israel. Pakistan had made it clear a number of times that it could accord recognition to Israel once the Saudi Kingdom gives its recognition to the Jewish state.

The sources pointed out that Pakistan will have to take a fresh look on the policy after careful further study of the situation. It is understood that Pakistan would also consult its friendly and brotherly neighbourhood in the matter while taking a position. Islamabad will also gather the position of friendly capitals in this regard, the sources added.