Punjab health minister meets PTI chief organiser

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid held a special meeting with PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee Friday.

According to the PTI Central Media Department, the provincial visited the Central Secretariat of the PTI here and held a meeting with the chief organiser.

On this occasion, Dr Yasmin highlighted the strategies adopted to deal with the contagious disease like the coronavirus in the province and the treatment facilities provided to the affected citizens. She said that by the grace of Almighty Allah and the hard work of the staff of the Health Department, significant success has been achieved against the disease.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said the provincial government deserves congratulations for keeping the people of Punjab safe from corona in the face of limited resources and difficult circumstances.