Contempt of court notice issued to MHCBA president

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday issued a contempt of court notice to Multan High Court Bar Association president Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood for interfering into the court affairs.

The court issued the contempt of court notice to Ch Tahir Mehmood for interfering into the court affairs, not following court directions, using harsh language and sticking with the court rostrum. The court also directed the MHCBA president to submit his reply within seven days. Earlier, the LHC Multan Bench was hearing a constitutional petition filed by Sidra Bibi against a police SHO when MHCBA president Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood tried to occupy the court rostrum to plead his arguments. In the meantime, hash words were exchanged between the court and the MHCBA president over the issue. The court adjourned the case Sidra vs SHO till August 17. Later, the MHCBA president left the court room and announced to address a press conference on a short notice. When he announced his press conference, then the court issued him a contempt of court notice. Later, the MHCBA president postponed his press conference and held executive body meeting to discuss the matter. The LHC Multan Bench also discussed the whole incident with the LHC chief justice.