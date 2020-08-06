Court extends judicial remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for 20th

LAHORE: The accountability court Wednesday extended judicial remand of Jang/ Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for August 20. The accountability court judge, Asad Ali, has also directed authorities to produce Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before the court.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jang-Geo editor-in-chief is in custody for more than 145 days in a case which is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed the reference over a property deal reached with the owners of the private land 34 years ago.