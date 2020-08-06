close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
August 6, 2020

Five commit suicide

August 6, 2020

FAISALABAD: Five people, including three women committed suicide here owing to domestic problems on Wednesday.

Marryam Bibi of Chak 499/GB, Mamoon Kanjun exchanged harsh words with her husband Bilal Ahmad and ate poison and died. Taj Bibi of Bawa Chak, Faisalabad, exchanged harsh words with her husband Muhammad Khalid and consumed poison and died. Muhammad Nawaz of a nearby village of Toba Tek Singh ate poison over some domestic issues and died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Meanwhile, Abdul Karim of Jhang Bazar and Nasim Bibi of Chak 246/RB also committed suicide over some domestic issues.

IRON GATES IRK TRADERS: Traders and residents of eight main bazaars of the Faisalabad main city surrounding Clock Tower have urged the Faisalabad Municipal Corporation to remove iron gates installed in the beginning of these bazaars.

