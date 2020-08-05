Punjab winning fight against corona: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the government is gaining victories against coronavirus and even the Supreme Court praised government’s efforts to deal with the virus.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan in a statement said the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar was making every possible effort to contain the virus and wards in major hospitals, including Services, Jinnah and PIC had been closed as the number of new COVID-19 patients continued to decline. He added the SC while hearing a suo motu case on coronavirus remarked that steps by the Buzdar government were effective and in the right direction.