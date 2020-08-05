BISE new timings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced new office timings in pursuance of S&GAD directions. According to the notification, the BISE Lahore will remain open from Monday to Saturday (except Friday) from 9am to 4pm. The board will work from 9am to 1pm on Friday, the notification reads.