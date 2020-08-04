Thieves arrested

LAHORE: Manga Mandi investigation police arrested three thieves. The accused were identified as Adnan, Abdul Rehman and Tariq. Police recovered two pistols and bullets from them. Shadbagh police arrested bootlegger Imran Masih and recovered 1400 liter liquor from his possession. AVLS Iqbal Town arrested bike thieves, Farooq and Sanaullah, and recovered 23 bikes and illegal weapons from their possession.