PTI Sindh to launch ‘Train March’ on August 5 on Kashmir issue

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh, has planned to launch a 'Train March' from Karachi to Sukkur on August 5 (Wednesday), on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ and it would be named the Srinagar Express.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, the PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said last year on August 5, India illegally and immorally revoked the Article-370 of the Indian Constitution, imposed curfew by using brutal force against the Kashmiris. He said 365-day of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Modi regime would complete on August 5, 2020 and the PTI wanted the Indian government and the world to realise the brutality and violation of human rights in Kashmir. Sheikh said during the year, as many as 13,582 Kashmiris were illegally arrested, 1,331 were subjected to inhuman torture and a large number of Kashmiris were murdered. He further said more than 1,000 Kashmiri women were raped, more than 1,000 houses and shops were torched and at least 144,500 Kashmiris became jobless during this period. He said more than 6,000 unnamed graves were found, in which innocent Kashmiri civilians were buried after being brutally murdered.

The PTI leader said the Indian Army was a terrorist organisation and PM Modi being the butcher of Gujarat was now committing war crimes in the held-Kashmir.