Hospitals in Punjab to start routine services immediately

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday ordered resuming routine services in all units of government sector hospitals here. “All the leading hospitals of Lahore, including Lahore General Hospital, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have been directed to resume working in all sections with immediate effect,” said the minister while chairing a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.