Death of Pak fisherman in Indian jail: Residents stage protest against Modi

KARACHI: Residents gathered in Karachi for the funeral of Abdul Karim Bhatti who died in an Indian jail. A large number of fishermen and relatives staged a protest afterwards and chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdul Karim was arrested by Indian coast guards after he crossed the maritime boundary six months ago.

Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Hafiz Abdul Berr said: "Pakistan also has Indian fishermen in our jails, arrested for the same violation of unknowingly crossing over to Pakistani waters. There are 119 Pakistani fishermen languishing in India’s jails since as far back as 1999 but even after 21 years behind bars, nothing is being done to send them back home while they take regular beatings and are made to do menial work. "When we release Indian fishermen from our jails, like we did recently, sending back to India some 500 of their fishermen, we send them home as a gesture of goodwill with sweets, ajrak and gifts for their families.”