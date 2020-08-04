World Bank appoints new country director for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Najy Benhassine is the World Bank’s new Country Director for Pakistan effective August 1. He succeeds Illango Patchamuthu, who completed his term on July 31, the World Bank (WB) announced here on Monday.

Benhassine most recently served as Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions in the Middle East and North Africa. Prior to this, he was Director for the Finance, Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice.

Since joining the World Bank in 2001, he has worked extensively on economic development, finance, private sector development and impact evaluations. Benhassine’s appointment comes at a time when the government of Pakistan is confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.