Tue Aug 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Punjab announces historic relief package for construction sector

LAHORE: Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has announced historic relief package and perks for the construction sector, said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet. The chief minister in a tweet said that economic activities suffered huge loss due to COVID-19. To overcome the loss, the Punjab government under the vision of PM Imran Khan would lay foundation of some major projects in connection with Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

