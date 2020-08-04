Govt asked to functionalise higher secondary school in Balakot

MANSEHRA: People of Sungar in Balakot tehsil have warned to take to the streets in protest if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government doesn’t initiate education session at the lone higher secondary school in the area.

“This is the only higher secondary school built for students of many villages in 2012, but unfortunately the government couldn’t start education session here, due which and students are suffering,” stated Ashfaq Khan, a former tehsil councillor.

A group of locals led by Ashfaq said that building of the school was completed about eight years ago but classes couldn’t be started as teachers were yet to be appointed. “We have taken up this issue with local lawmakers and high-ups in the education department but to no avail,” said Ashfaq.

He said that local students, after their matriculation were left with no option but either to quit education or move to Balakot and Mansehra for higher education. The resident said the government had spent huge money on the construction of the building but unfortunately, it has been abandoned since long.