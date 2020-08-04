MWMC collects 14,300 tonnes waste during Eid days

MULTAN: The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched an extensive sacrificial animals’ waste removal operation during three days of Eid, officials said.

Talking to reporters, MWMC chief executive Abdul Latif Khan said field workers have collected 14,300 tonnes of waste during Eid days by using heavy machinery. Ten wheeler dumper trucks made 134 trips to dumping sites while six wheelers dumper trucks made 109 visits to the dumping sites, he said. Parliamentarians visited different localities of city to ensure cleanliness. He said the MWMC had also increased the number of cleanliness workers to 2,394 and all the workers worked untiringly to ensure cleanliness of the city. Twenty five officials were deputed to monitor the whole cleanliness operation, he said. A control room had been set up at the DC Office while parliamentarians would pay visits to the city, he maintained.