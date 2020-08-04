10,000 cops perform duties on Eid days

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan visited various mosques and important places and checked security arrangements on Saturday. He directed the officials deputed at important places o be vigilant and keep an eye on suspects. He said 10,000 officials had performed security duty at 5,000 mosques and 190 open places during Eid holidays. Six SPs, 34 DSPs, 84 SHOs and 500 upper subordinates along with 15,000 volunteers performed security duty. Snipers were deployed around mosques and open places. SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad visited Badshahi Masjid, and Nasar Bagh to review the security arrangements.