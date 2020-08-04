Gilani accuses govt of deceiving people on separate province

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has accused the PTI-led government of deceiving the people in the name of creation of a separate province.

Talking to reporters after offering Eid prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, he said the people of south Punjab are demanding province instead of south Punjab administrative secretariat. He said the people’s only demand is a province, not a secretariat. He said a conspiracy is underway to create a tussle among the people of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

Gilani said it is an unpopular government and the government cannot reduce sufferings of the people. He said under this government the people are facing spike in prices of oil during Eid festival. The former prime minister said the PPP is planning an anti-government one-point strategy after consulting political parties.