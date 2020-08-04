PML-N MNA dies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Syed Iftikharul Hassan passed away at the age of 81. He had contracted the coronavirus in June and later recovered from it after being shifted to Lahore for treatment. He suffered from cardiac arrest on July 17 after which the doctors decided to perform open heart surgery on him. He suffered a brain haemorrhage during the surgery and was shifted on a ventilator. The doctors pronounced him dead on Sunday. He was elected from NA-75 (Punjab), district Sialkot. He had addressed the National Assembly after recovering from the infection.