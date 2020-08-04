Qureshi visits LoC to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were not alone in their just struggle for right to self-determination, as he regretted that the world was not openly raising voice for the Kashmiris due to its own vested interests.

“This struggle will continue until the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said during his visit to the forward post of Chirikot along the Line of Control (LoC) accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf. Qureshi regretted that the people of occupied Kashmir were not allowed to offer Eid al-Adha prayers and sacrifice animals.

The foreign minister said implementation had been started on the action plan to protect the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from the Indian ceasefire violations, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, upon arrival at Chirikot Sector, both the foreign and defence ministers were given a detailed briefing on the LoC situation by military officials. On the occasion, Qureshi appreciated the courage and passion of the soldiers of Pakistan Army, saying: “The entire nation is proud of their bravery”.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi held a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider at the AJK PM House and discussed the situation in IOJ&K. They also discussed the strategy to observe 5th August as Youm-e-Istehsal.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to raise the voice of oppressed and unarmed Kashmiri people at every world forum.

Earlier, in a video message before leaving for Chirikot Sector, Qureshi said the Kashmiri people had rejected the Indian illegal steps of August 5, adding nobody would accept them. He said he was visiting the LoC along with the defence minister to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who face the Indian atrocities and unprovoked firing on daily basis. “We want to assure them that the Pakistan Army, the Pakistani leadership and the entire Pakistani nation stand by you,” he said.

Representatives of foreign media also accompanied the delegation, where military officials briefed them on the ongoing LoC violations by Indian security forces and the consequent damage to civilian population in the wake of frequent firing.